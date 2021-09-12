Bigg Boss OTT: Did the other housemates unfairly pick Divya Agarwal as 'the weakest contestant'? VOTE NOW

#AudienceLovesDivya began trending on Twitter after last night's episode, 11th September, as netizens felt Divya Agarwal has actually been playing the game quite well as compared to the other inmates, and also questioned how come some of the other contestants aren't being judged by the same standards