Last night's episode, 11th September, of Bigg Boss OTT saw the housemates single out Divya Agarwal and Muskaan Jattana, naming them 'the weakest contestants', after which Bigg Boss handed out punishments to both of them. Muskaan Jattana aka Moose didn't seem to be overtly affected by the decision, but Divya Agarwal broke down, before soon regaining her composure and going about completing her punishment. Her tears were noticed by Bigg Boss fans though, who were pretty miffed with the harsh treatment of Divya Agarwal by the other inmates and makers, too.

#AudienceLovesDivya soon began trending on Twitter as netizens felt she has actually been playing the game quite well as compared to the other inmates, and also questioned how come some of the other contestants aren't being judged by the same standards. Pratik Sehajal and were named in particular for getting excessive leeway while many also wondered why Shamita and keep targetting Divya Agarwal, and why Shamita has an issue with Raqesh Bapat (who she's attracted to) supporting Divya when the latter, too, has always stood by him since day one.

Given all that went down, we thought of putting the ball in your court and inquiring whether the other housemates were actually unfair in choosing Divya Agarwal as 'the weakest contestant' or is it merely a case of her fans standing in solidarity for her and she truly not playing the game as well as they want to believe. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and have your say by voting below: