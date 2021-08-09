Bigg Boss OTT: Did you know Divya Agarwal has already starred in this Karan Johar film?

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to host the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT for the six-week run. It will stream on Voot from August 8. After the completion of the digital version, the show will move to Colors with the launch of Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan. The list of the contestants is already out and Divya Agarwal is one of them. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Nath says Sidharth Shukla is pucca Bigg Boss material for THIS reason – EXCLUSIVE

This is not the first time for Divya to participate in a reality show. She is the winner of MTV Ace Of Space season 1 and was also a runner-up in Splitsvilla 10. In fact, she had also entered the Bigg Boss 13 house when her ex boyfriend Priyank Sharma was the contestant on the show.

For the uninitiated, Divya began her career as a dance choreographer and ran her own academy at the age of 17 with over 700 students. She later joined Terence Lewis Academy and gained recognition.

Divya was one of the background students in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2011 and was paid Rs 800 per day. During her initial days in the industry, she was once offered to become Katrina Kaif's body double in a few ads for Yardley and Lux.

She shot to fame with her stint in Splitsvilla and now she is all set to make the most of her participation in Bigg Boss 15.