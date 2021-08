Bigg Boss OTT: Did you know Nishant Bhatt gave acting a shot after being encouraged by his friend?

The wait is almost over as filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to host the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT. It is supposed to be outrageous and promises to will very over the top. Among the list of contestants is Nishant Bhatt who is a choreographer and an actor. He has been a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, which also made him famous. He was a part of the show as Ankita Lokhande’s professional partner. After being a famous choreographer, Nishant tried acting after being encouraged by a friend. He was selected for a TV series named Gumrah, which was aired on Channel V India under the banner of Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. It was hosted by Karan Kundra. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sahejpal and Divya Agarwal – who do you support after the premiere night's nasty fight on Karan Johar's show? Vote now

He also played the role of a choreographer in Life Ok’s show Aasman Ke Aage which was a show based on dance. While he did try acting, he was more successful as a choreographer. He also gave dance lessons for Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's online dance academy DancewithMadhuri.com. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Akshara Singh once made headlines for her rumoured marriage and the truth will make you ROFL

So, are you excited to see him on the Bigg Boss OTT? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.