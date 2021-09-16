Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal all set for a thumping win according to THIS latest report

Bigg Boss OTT is headed towards its finale. As per the Real Khabri, Divya Agarwal has emerged as the clear cut winner of the season. It seems she has no competition so far on the show. Pratik Sehajpal who is her closest competitor has far lesser votes than her. There was a time when both of them were leading the pack but his proximity to Neha Bhasin cost him his popularity. Fans did not like the flirtations between her, a married woman and him. They also felt that she slyly spoilt his entire game on the show. Divya Agarwal has fought alone and even Karan Johar acknowledged it on Weekend Ka Vaar. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana finds Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s connection boring; says, ‘Baat karne layak hi nahi hai’ [EXCLUSIVE]

#BiggBossOTT WinnerTime#DivyaAgarwal is going to win First season of #BiggBossOTT and there is no competition for her now. She is getting almost double votes more than her closest Competitor.#PratikSehajpal lost the game once he made #NehaBhasin her connection — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) September 15, 2021

Divya Agarwal has faced a lot of criticism on the show. Pratik Sehajpal and she had a major fight at the start after he got fed up with her bossy nature. Divya Agarwal has also fought with the likes of Milind Gaba, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty. In fact, Shamita and she were besties at the start but things deteriorated and how.

The latest has been the spat between Neha Bhasin and her where she called out the former for not maintaining the usual method for washing lingerie in the house. As we know, it is considered highly inappropriate to keep unwashed undergarments in the house. Gauahar Khan had slammed Divya Agarwal for raising the matter publicly and embarrassing a woman on national TV. She has also commented on the language used by the contestants in this season.