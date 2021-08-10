Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal will be the most controversial contestants on the show? Vote now

After the premiere, the first episode of Bigg Boss OTT turned out to be an entertaining affair, where we saw all the 13 contestants trying their best to grab the attention of the audience. In the one-hour episode we saw housemates getting into an argument while discussing the kitchen duties that they have to perform together in the special live night task conducted by Bigg Boss. But two big things turned out to be highlights of the episode. While the first one was Muskan Jattana's below the belt war on Akshara Singh, which made the latter cry, the another was the constant verbal spat between Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal.

Talking about the latter, the argument between Pratik and Divya (who have also worked together in Ace Of Space) started right from the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT. In the latest epsiode, we even saw Divya accusing Pratik of garnering popularity by purposely initiating arguments and fights with her to which, he replies that he doesn't need to do all that and he has managed to get this show on his own. Pratik also took a sly dig during the live night task, where he said sweet words about every contestant and indirectly said that Divya has 'ahankar' attitude issue. In fact, we also saw Ridhima Pandit telling Divya that she and Pratik will be the biggest highlights of the show and honestly, we somehow agree with her as we definitely feel that the duo are the most controversial contestants of the current season. In fact, their fight where Divya told Pratik that she will throw hot tea on his, took us back to and Sidharth Shukla’s fights from Bigg Boss 13. And in an interview to BollywoodLife, Pratik even confessed that he feels he is just like Sidharth. He said, “Usmein jo baat hai woh mere andar bhi hai.” Well, with that, we would like to know your opinion on Pratik and Divya. So vote now and let us know…

With the promising first episode, we hope we will continue get to see some spicy things in the upcoming days and weeks.