Finally, the Bigg Boss OTT winner has been announced. It is none other than Divya Agarwal. The reality TV show contestant has lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT. She has been one of the strongest contestants in this first-ever web version of one of the most controversial reality TV shows, Bigg Boss. The finalists of Bigg Boss OTT included , Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal. Before the winner announcement, Karan asked them who wants to make a direct entry into 's Bigg Boss 15. And Pratik Sehajpal opted out of the race of Bigg Boss OTT winner. Raqesh Bapat was evicted followed by Shamita Shetty. Only Nishant and Divya remained in the end.

Talking about Divya's journey, she has had one helluva roller coaster ride. She lost her connection early on in the house when Zeeshan Khan was ejected. Divya, since then, has been playing a solo game. her fans have been showering her with loads of support every day. They made sure that she would always be in trends on social media and saved her whenever she was nominated for eliminations. Divya has been friends with Nishant Bhat, Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba inside the house. She was linked to Raqesh. She had a nasty fight with and Shamita Shetty throughout the season. Shamita distanced herself from Divya after an ugly fight with her. Later, when Varun Sood had entered the house, he had asked them all to make peace as it was just a week for the finale. And they did so. Divya has always been upfront in her opinions and game plan. Having had experience from previous reality TV shows, her strategies were always a hit.

Throughout the day, Divya's fans were trending Deserving Winner Divya.