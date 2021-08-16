Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal fans defend her on social media term Neha Bhasin-Shamita Shetty as 'aunties' — read tweets

Bigg Boss OTT saw its first Weekend Ka Vaar last night. Karan Johar has surely stirred the pot on the show. Divya Agarwal was blasted left right and centre for her 'fake' fights with Pratik Sehajpal. But what Karan Johar apparently found most annoying was the fact that she kept on saying that she did not need the show. He felt it was very disrespectful of the platform. Yesterday, Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin also got an earful from the host. Karan Johar was in no mood to entertain any lame excuses and gave everyone an earful. Now, we can see that Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin have distanced themselves from Divya. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Karan Johar was biased towards Shamita Shetty in Sunday Ka Vaar episode? Vote now

Fans of Divya Agarwal feel that he was too soft on Shamita Shetty. The nepotism angle has come up once again here. They feel he was being unnecessary lenient while slamming the rest. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Fans are mighty impressed with Karan Johar's hosting skills; call him 'fantastic and straight forward'

I'm happy that you are supporting Divya..last season I supported Rubina bcoz she is sweet & a pure soul..now I feel that #DivyaAgarwal is being bashed for no reason..the same thing happened with Rubina too..Divya is a very strong contestant & others are insecure.. #BiggBossOTT — Freesoul ? (@Freesou88761929) August 16, 2021

Thoda #DiZee moment hojaye?

Look at them looking at each other haaye

I hope Zee will be there to support her and not get brainwashed by aunties!! #DivyaAgarwal #WeStandByDivya #WeStandWithDivyaAgarwal #DivyaIsTheOTTBoss pic.twitter.com/F8vi8B4n7Y — Sneha ? (@snehuuuu8) August 16, 2021

Divya with outshine like always...hahahah these aunties are scared of her..Shamita Divya ki badaulat boss lady bani baithi h..shamelss gadhi #DivyaAgarwal https://t.co/kcgEiHMH3u — abhishu (@abhishu07279409) August 16, 2021

#chutiyajohar just came to attack and bully one person he cannot do that did no one tell him that this is not Bollywood this is BIGG BOSS idhar bhai nepotism bhai Tina pyaar haiSS le lite tho winner announce kar do use stop bashing #DivyaAgarwal and turning everyone against her — jasly (@AlynJas) August 16, 2021

We can see that fans of Divya Agarwal feel that she is way better than Shamita Shetty on the show. To be honest, none of the contestants impressed so far. It is only Karan Johar who seems to have spiced up things last night! Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar SLAMS contestants left, right and centre; hits back at Shamita Shetty saying 'I really don't care about you if..."