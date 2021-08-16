Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal fans defend her on social media term Neha Bhasin-Shamita Shetty as 'aunties' — read tweets

Bigg Boss OTT saw its first Weekend Ka Vaar last night. Karan Johar has surely stirred the pot on the show. Divya Agarwal was blasted left right and centre for her 'fake' fights with Pratik Sehajpal. But what Karan Johar apparently found most annoying was the fact that she kept on saying that she did not need the show. He felt it was very disrespectful of the platform. Yesterday, Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin also got an earful from the host. Karan Johar was in no mood to entertain any lame excuses and gave everyone an earful. Now, we can see that Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin have distanced themselves from Divya. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Karan Johar was biased towards Shamita Shetty in Sunday Ka Vaar episode? Vote now
Fans of Divya Agarwal feel that he was too soft on Shamita Shetty. The nepotism angle has come up once again here. They feel he was being unnecessary lenient while slamming the rest. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Fans are mighty impressed with Karan Johar's hosting skills; call him 'fantastic and straight forward'
We can see that fans of Divya Agarwal feel that she is way better than Shamita Shetty on the show. To be honest, none of the contestants impressed so far. It is only Karan Johar who seems to have spiced up things last night! Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar SLAMS contestants left, right and centre; hits back at Shamita Shetty saying 'I really don't care about you if..."
