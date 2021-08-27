Divya Agarwal recently had an emotional breakdown in the Bigg Boss OTT house after her connection Zeeshan Khan got ousted for getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal during the flag task. She couldn't hold her emotions and hit out the show's host for making baseless allegations against her during the past Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin gets called out for playing 'vulgar' game with Pratik Sehajpal; fans say, 'Married hoke aisi harkatey?' – view tweets

Letting out her feelings to Akshara Singh, Divya said that Karan has no right to pass his judgements about her on the show when he personally doesn't know her. She further said that Karan has said a few things about her because of which she is suffering in the house. She added that she will speak up for things that were being portrayed wrong about her irrespective of who is standing in front of her. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: BB 14's Nikki Tamboli roots for Millind Gaba; urges him to stay strong in this heartfelt post

"Karan Johar ne mere bare me boli h aisi baatein jiski wajah se mujhe yaha pe suffer karna pad raha h. Fr m kyu na chillaoon kyu na bolu, kaun kya bigad lega. I am an artist and I will continue to work, if not here then somewhere else,” Divya said. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla comes out in support of Shehnaaz Gill as fandom wars take a nasty turn – view tweet

Lashing out at the filmmaker for making big statements about her on the show, Divya said, "Tum maante ho ki tum Bollywood ke raja ho, to tumhare muh se nikla hua har shabd log sunte samajhte hain. Wo obviously tum jo bologe uspe bharosa karenge. To tum mere bare me aisa kaise bol sakte ho (You consider yourself as the kind of Bollywood, so you know the impact that your statements. How can you put allegations and make huge statements about me).”

Divya also added that if Karan Johar doesn't understand what she is trying to convey then the host will again bash her on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

It remains to be seen whether things will turn ugly or become better between Divya and Karan this weekend.