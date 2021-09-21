Bigg Boss OTT found its winner in Divya Agarwal. The lady who has been part of many reality shows in the past. She beat Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty to take home the trophy. On the show, Shamita Shetty and she were friends initially. But things changed after Karan Johar told the former that it looked like Divya Agarwal was guiding her. In an interview, Divya Agarwal has called Raqesh Bapat and Shamita's love story a 'reality show pairing', and says no one can compare it to the one with Varun Sood. The handsome hunk who is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 had visited Divya Agarwal in the family special episode. It seems he was aware of Shamita Shetty's comment on their relationship and told her, "Aapko lagta hai ki shaadi nahin hogi ya phir we won't end up together." He told her not to make judgements on him. Also Read - 'After reading all the negative comments a part of me wanted to die', reveals Bigg Boss OTT's Neha Bhasin in an emotional note

Now, Divya Agarwal has reacted with shock finding out that Shamita Shetty judged her relationship with Varun Sood. She told Hindustan Times that the actress always took offense when she made a comment on Raqesh and her friendship. She told the paper, "It wasn't like I don't know Raqesh as a person or I don't know Shamita as a person, I don't know both sides. It wasn't like that, I knew both sides very well." She says she knew what was happening inside with them. She said that whenever she said something the two would take it as an insult.

Elaborating on how she felt about Varun Sood being discussed in this manner, Divya has hit out at Shamita. She said, "She is talking about somebody out of this game show, who is in my family, and there is a difference between a reality show pairing and a real-life pairing. You are comparing your reality show pairing to a real-life connection? I think it was a very silly comment."

The actress said the couple is very used to trolling and said that she will definitely invite Shamita Shetty to the marriage.