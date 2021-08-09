Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal opens up about her game strategy; talks about ex contestants Sidharth Shukla, Vikas Gupta [Exclusive]

Bigg Boss OTT has begun and fans are more than excited for all the madness coming their way. This time there are quite a few popular names who have entered the show. Among all is Divya Agarwal. The actress who has appeared in many reality shows before is extremely excited to be a part of this one. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Divya Agarwal shared about her strategy and much more.

Talking about her game plan, Divya Agarwal stated that she does not have a strategy or a game plan as such. However, she will try to control her anger and work on her tolerance level. She stated that she is pretty excited to be a part of the show given that she has come from MTV and has done a show that is similar to the format of Bigg Boss.

She was also asked among Sidharth Shukla and Vikas Gupta - whose strategy appealed her the most. To this, Divya Agarwal picked Sidharth Shukla. She stated that she does not consider Vikas Gupta as mastermind. Praising Sidharth Shukla, Divya Agarwal mentioned that the Bigg Boss 13 winner did not shy away from showing off the worst side of him. She called him 'raw and real'.

Explaining why she does not find Vikas Gupta to be a mastermind, she stated that she finds him very 'confused'. "He gets caught up in his own lines, and in his own game and he gets confused," Divya Agarwal said.

The actress was also asked if it would have been better if her live-in partner Varun Sood would also be participating the show. She stated that he is her weakness and she would rather show her individuality on Bigg Boss OTT. Okay then!