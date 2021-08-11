Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal plots and plans with Zeeshan Khan to oust Pratik Sehajpal; latter's sister Prerna shares proof

Bigg Boss OTT is making news on social media. Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal have successfully kept the spotlight on themselves. They have managed to do this by fighting incessantly at the drop of a hat. No one seems to have spared anything so far. Yesterday, there was a big fight between Zeeshan Khan and him. It seems Pratik Sehajpal touched the bathrobe viral sensation. Zeeshan Khan was later complaining that Bigg Boss did not scold Pratik or take any kind of action against him. Now, Pratik's sister Prerna has come to his rescue. She has shared a clip where Divya Agarwal tells Zeeshan Khan to up his temper so Pratik gets violent and is out of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood posts a cryptic tweet after his name gets dragged in by Divya Agarwal-Pratik Sehajpal; fans say, 'Have some shame bro'

The whole thing of Divya Agarwal and Pratik is getting kind of annoying now. Some fans have found her just too dominating and controlling. They have also seen that she does a lot of back-biting along with Shamita Shetty. It seems in the fight, Divya abused Pratik's sister as well. Prerna Sehajpal works as a makeup artiste in the capital. Zeeshan Khan and Pratik's fight apparently happened just five minutes after Divya Aggarwal advised him. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal opens up on her game strategy, names THESE two contestants as her favourite from previous season [Exclusive]

What do you feel about the non-stop fights between these two? It is obvious that both are desperate to be on the show. Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal know one another from their Roadies and Splitsvilla days. He was supposed to be on the show last year. Pratik has also dated Pavitra Punia in the past.