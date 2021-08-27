We have seen the unfair exit of Zeeshan Khan from the Bigg Boss OTT house. His closest companion and friend Divya Agarwal had an emotional breakdown after what happened. She broke down in front of Raqesh Bapat and spoke about how tough her life was in the past one year. It seems Divya Agarwal sobbed and vented out all her feelings. As we know, she is now without any friends inside the house. Shamita Shetty broke her friendship with Divya after the first Weekend Ka Vaar. An emotional Divya Agarwal asked why did she always have to deal with life's woes all alone. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Divya Agarwal should have stopped Zeeshan Khan from getting into a physical fight instead of crying later? Vote Now

She told Raqesh Bapat, "Why this happens with me? Why am I alone? Mujhe samajh nahi aata kyu mujhse koi baat nahi karna chahta. Why every time I am left alone?" The Splitsvilla contestant revealed how she was mentally and emotionally affected after the demise of her father, Sanjay Agarwal due to COVID-19. She revealed that she did have recurrent nightmares and there would be times when she would push away her boyfriend, Varun Sood, as she was too scared. Divya Agarwal said that she is managing her home all alone after her dad's demise. Divya said Zeeshan was her only companion inside the house, and now she feels terrible.

Raqesh Bapat does his best to console her. But after a while, Divya Agarwal asks him to go away as people might think that she is flirting with him. She says, "Tum please jao yaha se, otherwise people will think ki mai tumhe line maar rahi hu (Please go away from here otherwise people will think that I'm flirting with you)."