Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal talks about her marriage plans with Varun Sood; says she doesn't consider Vikas Gupta as a mastermind and more [Exclusive]

Divya Agarwal, who is best known for Splitsvilla 10 and MTV Ace Of Space, has been in a relationship with Varun Sood for the past few years now. The two have been living in together and are often seen flooring fans with their loving PDA, be it on social media or at the airport. Varun had recently flown to Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and now Divya has been locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. While Divya will again miss Varun for a few more months here on, she opened up about her marriage plans with her live-in partner.

When we asked Divya if Varun would prove to be her strength or weakness if he enters the Bigg Boss OTT house, she told Bollywood Life, "It's my weakness! Straight up there. It is never a benefit for a show format like Bigg Boss. I don't want him to stress me out in the show. I just want him to come and see me in the family week or promoting one of his best works."

Talking about being away from Varun, she said, "I think it's a team play of work. We are best friends, we are in a live-in relationship and we both are team players. In our career, we will keep challenging each other, going a notch higher than the other and I think it's fun and motivating. Also, it is difficult because Varun had connectivity while doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, he could speak to me on the call, but I can't. That's the only difficult part."

When we asked if this was the reason why their marriage is getting delayed, Divya revealed, "Not really! Bigg Boss ya aur koi show ho na ho, we have our certain goals that we want to finish before we get into marriage because marriage is a responsibility and we are going to accept it as and when it comes to us, then family planning and more. So if we want to get into there, I think we need to be prepared outside. Ek pehle ghar banayenge, uske baad shaadi kar lenge."

Speaking of her game plan inside the Bigg Boss house, Divya said that she doesn't have a strategy as such but first she will try to make friends once she is in it. She also said that and were her favourite contestants from Bigg Boss 14 because she always felt that sometimes Rubina was right and sometimes it was Rahul.

Divya also said that she doesn't consider Vikas Gupta as a mastermind because she feels the TV producer always gets caught into his mind games that he forgets what he has said and to whom. She feels that Vikas isn't capable of fooling many people at once, a trait that she feels a mastermind would never possess.