Bigg Boss OTT is being headlined by two contestants, Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal. Both of them seem to be playing upfront and do not hesitate from showing their true personalities. Divya Agarwal was like the leader of the house in the first week. She had some huge clashes with Pratik Sehajpal, Akshara Singh and others. But Karan Johar came on the show and gave her a very negative feedback on her game. This led to her being abandoned by some of her friends. Now, people have ganged up against her. Zeeshan Khan seems to be her only friend right now.

In the middle of all this, Varun Sood posted a loved-up message for her. She shared a pic from one of their romantic outings. We can see her dressed prettily as he holds her close. Today, his sister Vedika Sood called out Neha Bhasin on social media for shaming Divya Agarwal for her periods. She called her a bitch of the highest order. Here is Varun Sood's post...

Divya Agarwal is facing flak from most quarters. But many of her fans have called out Karan Johar for being biased and favouring Shamita Shetty who has come from a film background. They feel that Divya is being called out as she is too forthright.

We can see that he is standing strong by his lady love. Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal are colleagues from Ace Of Space and Splitsvilla.