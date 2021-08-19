Over a week has passed inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, and the contestants have already took up arms against each other for survival. And within 10 days of staying, the house is being divided into two groups, one the elite one and two the commoner. While the alleged elite group comprises of , Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, , Milling Gaba and Zeeshan Khan, the alleged commoner group consists of Pratik Sehajpal, Akshara Singh, Moose Jattana, Nishant Bhat and Divya Agarwal. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: 'Pratik Sehajpal is running the show,' say viewers after he gets cornered by Ridhima Pandit and Shamita Shetty – view tweets

Initially, when Akshara and Shamita were at loggerheads, Akshara had accused Shamita of having starry airs and asked her not to flaunt her 'hi-fi' status inside the house. Later, Divya had called Shamita bossy, to which the latter retorted saying, "I've done three reality shows before and this is my fourth." Divya also accused Shamita of taking her screen time and asserted that she didn't like her diplomacy.

Later, when Ridhima locked horns with Pratik, she reminded him that she has got a huge fan-following and his remaining tiny fan-following will also get vanished if he would try to mess with her. During the Panchayat task, Neha was heard mocking Divya by reiterating 's words that nobody knows her and should not deal with her for footage.

While Akshara, Pratik, Divya and others have constantly been talking about Shamita, Ridhima and Neha having starry airs, we decided to conduct a poll to determine if the audience resonates with their feelings or not.

