There are just a few days to go for the Bigg Boss OTT finale. On Wednesday, a few people from the media were present on the show to interact with the contestants. The incident of 's underwear again came up. Divya had called in disgusting when she came to know that it belonged to Neha.

A journalist pointed out that Divya's comments about Neha were 'misogynistic'. To this, Divya said that it was unhygienic, and even if the underwear belonged to a man, she would've done the same thing. She also said that Shamita had issues with it. There was a heated discussion between Divya, Shamita and Neha over this.

Later Divya went on to say that her comment on Divya's underwear was about cleanliness. She said it was not a gender issue.

Leaving an unwashed undergarment for the first time out is a mistake , as a girl urself , how can u make it so embarrassing for another girl ???? Calling it disgusting n making it public n causing a girl so much embarrassment on something so intimate, very sad . #sick — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) September 7, 2021

Gauahar Khan, who has been an ardent fan of Bigg Boss, had slammed Divya for making an issue out of it and embarrassing Neha on national television. Gauahar took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Leaving an unwashed undergarment for the first time out is a mistake, as a girl urself, how can u make it so embarrassing for another girl ???? Calling it disgusting n making it public n causing a girl so much embarrassment on something so intimate, very sad. #sick.”