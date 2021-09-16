Bigg Boss OTT: Do you agree with Divya Agarwal that her comments on Neha Bhasin’s underwear were about cleanliness and NOT gender-related? Vote now

A journalist pointed out that Divya Agarwal's comments about Neha Bhasin were 'misogynistic'. To this, Divya said that it was unhygienic, and even if the underwear belonged to a man, she would've done the same thing.