entered the Bigg Boss house as a special guest recently. She told Pratik Sehajpal to ignore the racist slurs being thrown at him. Pratik had earlier spoken about being bullied in school because of his 'North-Eastern' looks. Even Shamita had told him that he looked like a Korean boy which made him quite upset.

Now, Nia was recently asked about Pratik on Twitter and she wrote, "Clean heart who is just playing the game with enthusiasm." Now, we are asking you if you agree with Nia. Let us know what you all think.

Pratik was earlier involved in a fight with Zeeshan Khan during the Red Flag task. Because of the fight, Zeeshan was evicted. Zeeshan later took to his Instagram account to show his injury marks. Many fans felt that his eviction was unfair.

Pratik is also in the news for his equation with , who is her new connection. His earlier connection was Akshara Singh. It seems like he has a crush on Neha now. In an interview with Spotboye, Neha's husband Sameeruddin was asked about her equation with Sameeeruddin. He said that the constant squabbling, competing on who is cooler, better, smarter, the hugs, the fights, flirting, teasing and pranking each other just like a bunch of school kids. He also said that they can give each other a candid perspective and calm each other down.