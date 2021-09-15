Bigg Boss OTT is its final week. Very soon we will come to know who is going to be a part of Bigg Boss 15. In yesterday’s episode, we had the contestants’ relatives visiting them. Pratik’s sister Prerna was on the show. She asked him to maintain boundaries with . He says that she is his friend but Prerna still insists and tells him that the outside world is watching. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: This hilarious video of Raqesh Bapat declaring he is NOT going to have children leaves Shamita Shetty in splits

Neha was Pratik's connection and gelled really well. They are often seen hugging each other. In a conversation with Nishant Bhat, Neha said that if Pratik and her were of the same age, she would've dated him. "Main tujhe kha jaati," she told Pratik. Pratik was blushing at that moment.

As you might be aware, Neha is married to Sameer Uddin. So we are asking you if you agree with Prerna and that they two need to draw boundaries. Let us know by voting below:

Later in yesterday’s episode, Neha and Pratik were unanimous in agreeing that they were feeling uneasy after what Pratik’s sister said earlier in the show.

In a past interview with Spotboye, Sameeruddin said that he had liked Pratik. He felt that their constant squabbling, competing on who is cooler, better, smarter, the hugs, the fights, flirting, teasing and pranking each other was just like a bunch of school kids. He also said that they both could give each other candid perspective, calm each other down, point out when they may be wrong and can have a mature heart-to-heart talk.