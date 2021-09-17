With just a few days to go for the Bigg Boss OTT finale, was eliminated from the reality show. She was one of the top contestants and had desired to win the show. Raqesh Bapat and Neha were in the bottom two as per the audience votes. Now, Raqesh is in a complicated relationship with in the house. They have even confessed to be in a relationship. In a recent episode, Shamita asked Raqesh to say a few good things about her. As Raqesh was thinking what to say and was taking some time, Shamita jokingly hit him and said, “You take so long to say something nice?" After a long pause, Raqesh told Shamita, “Je t’aime." It’s French for I love you. A visibly shocked Shamita then asked Raqesh is even knows what it means and he said that he did. Shamita was left speechless. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: With Neha Bhasin evicted – here’s a throwback to her bikini pics that prove she was the HOTTEST ever contestant

So, we are asking you whether his relationship with Neha actually saved him. Get voting and let us know.

On the other hand, Neha was in the news for her bond with Pratik Sehajpal, which raised many eyebrows. In fact, Pratik's sister Prerna was on the show recently and she asked Pratik to maintain boundaries with her.

Neha and Pratik were often seen hugging each other. In a conversation with Nishant Bhat, Neha said that if Pratik and her were of the same age, she would’ve dated him. “Main tujhe kha jaati,” she told Pratik. Pratik was blushing at that moment. Neha is married to Sameer Uddin.