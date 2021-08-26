Bigg Boss OTT has been in the headlines every day. The show is getting popular day by day. Yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss OTT was full of drama and action. Yes, it was the nomination special episode and we also saw some not-so-good moments on the show. One such moment would be Akshara Singh's argument with Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty. We have all seen Pratik Sehajpal leaving Akshara and choosing Neha. This has made Akshara hate Neha even more. The fight began with the issues of house duties. Akshara and Divya Agarwal discussed the changes in the kitchen while Neha and Shamita Shetty were sitting on the couch. The argument happened as Shamita refused to do the kitchen duties for her workout. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens slam Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana and Pratik Sehajpal for Zeeshan Khan's sudden ouster

Everyone was left hungry and Divya as a captain herself began cooking. During the discussion, Akshara shouted at Neha and commented on her understanding of Hindi language. Neha shouted at Akshara and in return, we saw some unwanted words. In the beginning, Akshara said, "I know how to cook, what do you know?" Divya added, "Nakhre karne nahi aate, theek hai? Apna muh band rakh, Neha (We don't know how to throw tantrums, keep quiet Neha.)" Post that Akshara said, "Bus taang aise kholne aata hai (You just know how to spread your legs like this)." Shamita Shetty did not like this and slammed Akshara for using such words. Even Pratik Sehajpal told Akshara that she was wrong in saying this. Akshara defended saying that they shouldn't have taken in a wrong way as she thought Neha was pointing her legs purposely and hence she said it.

Akshara also went on to argue with Neha again and said that in their culture they speak in that way. Everyone said that Akshara went a little low with this but Akshara did not apologise. Hence, we thought of asking fans whether they think that Akshara Singh crossed the line with her nasty 'bas taang kholna aata hai' remark on Neha Bhasin.