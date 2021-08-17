Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Divya Agarwal is being targeted because she has come out as a strong contestant? Vote now

Ever since Divya Agarwal has entered into Bigg Boss OTT house, she has managed to hog the limelight from Day 1 itself. From being in an ugly and heated argument with Pratik Sehajpal to her confusing connection with , Divya seems to gotten into the show's over-the-top quotient. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Fans feel Neha Bhasin is breaking housemates emotionally; pour support for Divya Agarwal – view tweets

Divya was one of the first contestants to get nominated and become safe for elimination. She has also been proving her mettle while performing the tasks. But mostly the diva has become the topic of discussion only for the wrong reasons. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal declares herself as the winner; calls the show scripted – watch videos

Shamita and Divya were thought to be on good terms with each other initially. But when Divya called Shamita "bossy", to which the latter retorted saying, "I've done three reality shows before and this is my fourth" things started falling apart. Even though Divya gave Shamita the BFF tag, the latter said that she doesn't consider Divya as her best friend. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shehnaaz Gill recreates ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ with host Karan Johar and BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla on the Sunday Ka Vaar episode – view pics

On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT, host lost his cool on Divya and started bashing her for her comment that, "I don't need Bigg Boss in my career." After a never-ending argument with the host, Divya emotionally broke down and was seen fighting with Shamita.

On the Monday episode, Divya was declared as the black-hearted person by the majority of the housemates reasoning that she feels 'she is superior from others', 'is selfish', 'doesn't care about anyone', 'playing mindgames' and what not.

After looking at the current scenario, we decided to conduct an audience poll to determine if they feel Divya is being targeted inside the Bigg Boss OTT house because she has come out as a strong contestant.

Cast your vote below:

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT.