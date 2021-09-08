We are getting to see many fights and arguments in Bigg Boss OTT of late. In yesterday’s episode, we saw Divya Agarwal getting into an argument with after she saw her underwear. It started when Divya spotted a ‘dirty’ underwear left on the sink. She asks Shamita if it belongs to her. Shamita denies and then Divya asks the same question. Muskaan says that it might be Neha’s. Neha enters and says that it was her underwear and that she had left it for washing but she forgot to pick it up. Neha does apologise but Divya calls it disgusting. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 30, September 7 Live updates: Divya Agarwal and Neha Bhasin fight over the latter’s underwear

Neha hits back and says, "I don't need your extra opinion on everything. Your every existence in the house is disgusting. Bahut zyada ho raha hai. I just kept it here to wash it. You are a disgusting woman. Whatever you say is disgusting. I just shared that I am apologetic, why are you making an issue out of it? It's just a small thing and not a big deal." She adds that she was in the medical room and just came back. "It's just a mere underwear," she says.

Divya and Neha have been having many arguments lately. Both of them even nominated each other for this week. In a past episode, Divya had said that while Neha calls herself a feminist, her words tell a different story.