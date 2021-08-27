Bigg Boss has ousted Zeeshan Khan for getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal while performing a task. It so happened that Pratik and Zeeshan got into a heated argument during the Red Flag task. Their argument soon turned more bitter and Zeeshan started pushing Pratik with force. The fight became so ugly that Bigg Boss asked Zeeshan to leave the Bigg Boss OTT house for going out of control. When Bigg Boss announced Zeeshan Khan's eviction we saw Divya Agarwal going behind him and asking him to apologise as she needs him. Divya was seen crying and even broke down in front of Raqesh Bapat. She also said that people have been leaving her soon after they get close. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 18, Live Updates: Zeeshan Khan gets eliminated after physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal

She spoke about her dad's demise and was crying badly. However, Shamita Shetty did not like her connection Raqesh listening to Divya. She told Raqesh that Divya should have stopped Zeeshan Khan when he was getting into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal instead of crying later. During the fight, Divya was busy writing the rules on the board instead of stopping Zeeshan. She also kept fighting arguing with Pratik. Hence, Shamita felt, it was no use crying later when Zeeshan went. Hence, we thought of asking fans whether they think Divya Agarwal should have stopped Zeeshan Khan from getting into a physical fight instead of crying later. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Was Akshara Singh wrong in picking up a fight with Zeeshan Khan? Here’s what fans believe – view poll result

Vote now and let us know what you think. Talking about Zeeshan's eviction, many feel even Pratik should have been eliminated. While some were of the opinion that it was Pratik who pushed Zeeshan first, some questioned Bigg Boss' intentions while recalling the time when Sidharth Shukla had pushed Asim Riaz and wasn't asked to leave. Even many celebrities like Tina Datta, Gauahar Khan, Varun Sood, Suyyash Rai and others supported Zeeshan Khan.