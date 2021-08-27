Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Divya Agarwal should have stopped Zeeshan Khan from getting into a physical fight instead of crying later? Vote Now

Zeeshan Khan's elimination came as a shock for everyone including his connection, Divya Agarwal. Hence, we thought of asking fans whether they think Divya Agarwal should have stopped Zeeshan Khan from getting into a physical fight instead of crying later.