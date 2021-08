Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Karan Johar was biased towards Shamita Shetty in Sunday Ka Vaar episode? Vote now

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, which was 'Sunday Ka Vaar' we saw Urfi Javed getting eliminated from the show. Her eviction disappointed fans as they thought Raqesh Bapat was the weakest contestant but what grabbed the attention of the audience and us was the hosting of . While fans praised him for straight forward style and grilling the contestants, it was quite visible that he was biased towards . While he took class of Divya Agarwal and showed how she is a negative person and talks about people behind their backs, he praised Shamita for some reasons, which were not even valid. In fact, we saw several fans bashing the filmmaker for this action. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Fans are mighty impressed with Karan Johar's hosting skills; call him 'fantastic and straight forward'

Mr. Karan Johar if u wanna clear shamita's image from her family's kaands go and search someone else divya ko beech m mat laao tumhari favourite h to use jeeta do na bina kuch kahe STOP TARGETTING DIVYA#westandbydivya #BiggBossOTT #DivyaAgarwal — Nikita Singh (@NikitaS83743277) August 15, 2021

KJo ko koi yaad dilao that he isn't casting for his films abhi jo ye itna favour kar rahe hain Shamita ko. He's on #BiggBossOTT and he needs to be unbiased. He was being targeted in bollywood since last 1 year so I thought he'd know how it feels. #WeStandByDivya#DivyaAgarwal — Reet (@divyameriduniya) August 15, 2021

Though we would like to know from you whether Karan Johar was biased towards the actress or not through your votes. While talking to Karan Johar, Shamita Shetty said Divya Agarwal is selfish and trying to be competitive, which left Divya shocked and disgusted. Interestingly, Shamita Shetty has entered the house for the second time after her stint in Bigg Boss 3. She also featuered in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikh La Ja.