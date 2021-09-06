Akshara Singh was eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT on Sunday Ka Vaar. It was a bit shocking as she was one of the most popular and controversial contestants of the show. She had many fights and arguments in the house with a lot of contestants. She even had arguments with host during the weekend episode. This makes us ask you all if you think her arguments with Karan Johar had a role to play in her elimination. So get voting and let us know what you all think. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: ‘Thoda sharam karo,’ Fans slam makers for Akshara Singh’s elimination – view Twitter reactions

Before she was eliminated, Karan confronted her for her remark on in which she said 'tang kholke baithna aata hai' (You know how to open your legs). Karan lashed out at her for her 'inappropriate' remark. While Akshara was trying to justify herself, she later did apologise to Karan and Neha. Akshara had also told Neha that she had come on the show to feel bodies. Neha had expressed that it was her way to expresses her feelings when she liked someone. Later in the show, Neha refused to accept Akshara's apology.

In an earlier episode, Neha and Akshara got talking about Pratik Sahejpal who was earlier Akshara's connection. Akshara revealed that she genuinely liked him and felt a real connection with him, but he broke her heart. Akshara also said that Pratik is using Neha to be in the game as she is much more popular than him. Akshara had entered the house as Pratik's connection. Later in the game, Pratik broke his connection with her and chose Neha as his new connection.