Bigg Boss OTT has become quite popular now. The show is getting interesting day by day. In yesterday's episode, we saw Milind Gaba-Akshara Singh and Pratik Sehajpal-Neha Bhasin fighting to win the BossMan and BossLady. For the unversed, Pratik and Neha recently broke their earlier connections with Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh and got together to form their new connection in the house. Bigg Boss had given the 'jungli bhediya' task. In the task, both the connections had to make a pyramid, and the other housemates have to break the pyramid of the connection whom they do not want to see as the BossMan and BossLady. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 19, Live Updates: Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin become the BossMan and BossLady

Every time a wolf sound will be two housemates will come in the garden area and break either of the connections pyramids. The entire house was in favour of Pratik and Neha. During the task, Neha and Milind got into a heated argument and they came face-t0-face. That Neha stepped forward and asked Milind to move back as she can feel his body. Milind did not like it and in anger said that she likes to feel everyone's body be it Raqesh or Pratik. Everyone was pissed off with this comment. Neha too was upset but post the task Milind did apologise and explained that he did not mean it in that way. However, while he spoke he was having an anxiety attack but Neha kept screaming and arguing. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Varun Sood calls out makers for 'Hinsa' after ladylove Divya Agarwal is pinned down on the show

Others asked her to be calm as Milind isn't well. Neha suddenly got extremely angry and went outside shouting at everyone that how can they take his side even after him making a derogatory remark on her. Milind apologised again but Neha kept reacting to it. Well, this isn't the first time, Neha has been doing this. She has always kept behaving the same in the past as well. Hence, we thought of asking fans whether they feel that Neha Bhasin plays the victim card almost every time in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan’s friends Divya Agarwal, Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh sit on 'dharna' to leave the show over his 'unfair' eviction - watch video

</p> <div class="apester-media" data-media-id="6129414a4a585c0024c63545" height="398"></div> <script async src="https://static.apester.com/js/sdk/latest/apester-sdk.js"></script> <p>

Vote now and let us know!