Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Pratik Sehajpal is deliberately picking up fights with the housemates? Vote now

In the last episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we once again saw a verbal spat between Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal grabbing all the attention. In fact, it was uglier compared to the first day as Divya abused Pratik and called him a 'f**king a**hole'. Later, Pratik also shouted on her, abused Divya's boyfriend Varun Sood, which made the situation worse. After this fight, Pratik engaged in a war of words with for not keeping her cup in the wash basin, which seemed to be unnecessary. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Will Urfi Javed become Nikki Tamboli of the show?

As the day progressed, Pratik instigated fight with Zeeshan Khan by provoking and pushing him and said that he has a baby face. While housemates came out in support of Zeeshan and asked Bigg Boss to warn Pratik against his wrong actions, we didn't see anything happening. Not only that, through these fights we also saw Pratik arguing with Karan Nath for petty things, which was not needed at all. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: All contestants under quarantine from today [Exclusive]

By the end of the show, we saw asking Pratik Sehajpal whether he is really like that or doing it to garner maximum attention. While he defends himself and says that it's his way of taking his own stand, we do feel that Pratik is deliberately picking up fights with the housemates to seek maximum attention from the audience. We would like to know your thoughts on Pratik's behaviour in the last episode.

Talking about the ongoing war between Divya and Pratik, it began during the kitchen chores when the former said, he earned popularity because of her and Varun Sood, to which Pratik replied, “Really? Kya popularity mili (What popularity did I get)? Are you crack or what?”

Well, we hope apart from dirty and unnecessary fights, we will see more of entertaining content in the next episodes of Bigg Boss OTT.