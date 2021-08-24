Bigg Boss OTT is all about connections and until now, fans have loved Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh's jodi. During the premiere episode, while all girls rejected Pratik Sehajpal for his arrogant behaviour, it was Akshara Singh who chose him and took it as a challenge. They had a strong bond in the house and also became the first Boss Man and Boss Lady of the house. Their bonding even made fans wish to see them as a real couple. #Prakshara started trending on social media and they became the most favourite connection of Bigg Boss OTT. However, the growing closeness of Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal was not like by many inside as well as outside the house. But Pratik has been really good with Akshara and some cute moments between them made us love this pair. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Fans of Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba express happiness as they become a new connection – read tweets

Yesterday, shockingly Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin ditched their respective connections Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba to form their new connection inside the house. In a new task called Game of Hearts, the female contestants were supposed to give away their hearts made of cardboard sheet to whom they feel they want to switch their connections with. If they would like to stick to their existing connection, they can continue their journey with their original partner. Pratik decided to tear Akshara's heart not once but twice. Later, Neha approached Pratik asking him to be his new connection. Pratik accepted Neha's heart and hence they have now become a new connection in the house. Later, Akshara approached Milind to be her new connection. This came as a shock and fans of Pratik slammed him for this decision. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin become a new connection after they ditch Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba

People said that Pratik has lost his fans because of this decision. They even felt bad for Akshara who was heartbroken after this incident. However, many even supported him and called it a smart move. Hence, we thought of asking fans if they feel Pratik Sehajpal was right in breaking his connection with Akshara Singh. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Suyyash Rai terms Karan Johar a 'LOSER' for schooling Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan Khan

Vote now and let us know!