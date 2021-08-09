Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Raqesh Bapat's career will revive after his stint in the controversial reality show?

Well, after a long anticipation, Bigg Boss OTT has finally premiered and we are expecting it to be a completely Over-The-Top show just like its title. In the past few seasons we saw several celeb, who had a struggling phase in their career, witnessed a huge boost post their stint in the controversial reality show. And we can expect the same thing from one of the OTT contestants, Raqesh Bapat, who is currently not having a great time on his professional front. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Taapsee Pannu: 7 times Taapsee Pannu handled controversies, trolls and Kangana Ranaut like a boss

Claim To Fame

The model and actor, who featured in commercials of Wrigley's gum and Colgate, got his big breakthrough in 2001 with 's , which is considered one of the cult-classic among the audience. Post that he featured in films like Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Tumse Milke Wrong Number, Kaun Hai Jo Sapno Mein Aaya, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Naam Gum Jaayega, and Jaadu Sa Chal Gaya. Raqesh later shifted to small screen and starred in shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Ek Packet Umeed, Seven- The Ashvamedha Prophecy, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Hongey Judaa Na Hum, , Tu Aashiqui, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and others.

He made a comeback to the silver screen after the gap of six years with 's Heroine, which featured in a lead role. Raqesh also showcased his acting skills in Marathi films like Aayna ka Bayna, Citizen, Vrundavan, Sarv Mangal Savdhan, Savita Damodar Paranjpe, WhatsApp Love, Mumbai Apli Ahe and others.

Controversies

In 2019, Raqesh grabbed the headlines when he ended his eight years of marriage with Ridhi Dogra. While the actor doesn't have a typical personality, which Bigg Boss demands, we might see his another face in the show.

