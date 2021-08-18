Ever since has entered into the Bigg Boss OTT house, she has been involved in major fights with her fellow housemates namely Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh and Pratik Sehajpal. Contestants have called her 'bossy', 'dominating' and a 'control freak' who wants others to follow her instructions. Let's take a look at a few instances here. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Urfi Zaved names the most dangerous contestant in the Bigg Boss OTT house, LOL - Enga Siri Paappom trailer is a laugh riot and more

Earlier, Akshara had locked horns with Shamita over not getting proper food. She also vented out her frustation when Shamita stopped her from eating the gluten-free granules, especially sent for Shamita and . Shamita lost control and got into an ugly spat with Akshara. To which, Akshara replied, "Chaar line english ka bol liya toh apne aap ko hi-fi samjhne lage... yahn par Hindi bolna chahiye English bolne ka koi kaam nahi hai." Akshara even decided to address Shamita as Maasi because she is her mother's age.

Later, Shamita and Divya were thought to be on good terms with each other initially but they have been taking off on each other in the last couple of days. It all started when Divya called Shamita 'bossy', to which the latter retorted saying, "I've done three reality shows before and this is my fourth." Shamita was also involved in a heated argument with Pratik Sehajpal who has also termed as a controlling person.

Now, again Akshara and Shamita got into a verbal spat over kitchen duties. While Akshara reasoned that Shamita misbehaved with her first when she just asked for the salt box, Shamita appeared quite adamant saying that kitchen is her department.

Shamita then said it out loud that she was feeling irritated by Akshara who replied to her saying that one doesn't become superior just because she can speak a few words in English. Akshara then told Shamita that she just can't dominate everyone in the house and dictate what she feels is the right things to do. And it looked as if majority of the housemates related with Akshara said to Shamita about her behaviour in the house.

So we decided to conduct a poll to determine if the majority of the audience also feel that Shamita is coming out to be a dominating person in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

