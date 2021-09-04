This week of Bigg Boss OTT was one helluva interesting one. And mostly, it was because of . The actress sure added spice inside the house with her bold and beautiful personality. There were a lot of tense moments between the housemates and the connections. Throughout the week, we saw and Raqesh Bapat fighting. It all started just after the nominations. To brush your memory, either Shamita and Raqesh were asked to pick a letter to read or tear. The one to tear up his/her letter will be directly nominated for eliminations. And Shamita had torn her letter to save Raqesh. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Money Heist season 5 sets screens on fire, Helmet gets a thumbs up, Neha Bhasin turns emotional on Bigg Boss OTT and more

Later on, they had several nasty fights. One of them included Raqesh using Divya Aggarwal's lip balm. Shamita hates Divya and hence she was visibly upset about the whole thing. They fought over the same thing and Shamita had said that she tore her letter for her but he cannot do one thing for her. It seems Shamita is very protective of Raqesh. She has repeatedly told him about the same. However, Raqesh is of the opinion that she shouldn't have pointed it out that way. Raqesh told Nishant that he feared that Shamita would make it obvious to her every often.

Throughout the week, we saw Shamita and Raqesh bringing the 'letter' thing on numerous occasions. However, they did not clear it out. And in the last night's episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw Shamita talking about it. The actress pointed out that she did not intend to make it known in that way. Raqesh and Shamita did not really clarify anything at all really. Shamita had asked Raqesh to take a decision whether he wants to be her connection which had upset Raqesh. They talked it out but did not really clarify things. Now, there are ShaRa shippers who want to see them together inside the house.

