Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Zeeshan Khan was wrong in breaking the connection with Urfi Javed and joining Divya Agarwal? Vote now

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw a series of twists and turns. But the one, which grabbed our attention was Zeeshan Khan choosing Divya Agarwal over Urfi Javed. In the episode, Bigg Boss asked the male contestants if any of them want to change their connection and join Divya Agarwal, they can do that, but this will impact their existing connection as she will get directly nominated for the elimination.

While we saw Raquesh and other male contestants discussing about it, Zeeshan Khan told Urfi that he is breaking his connection with her and joining Divya Agarwal and pressed the buzzer. While Divya was elated with Zeeshan's decision, Urfi was left shocked and shattered. She cried in front of Moose aka Muskan Jattana and other housemates and abused Zeeshan. Urfi also went on to say she is ashamed of herself that she considered him as her close friend. While only time will tell if Zeeshan was right or wrong with his latest strategy in the house, we would like to know your opinion on it.

Interestingly, Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan Khan won one of the tasks post their connection and saved themselves from getting nominated from the elimination. Looking at the outburst of Urfi over Zeeshan, we are expecting that they might replace Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal as the new loggerheads in the house. Talking about the nomination list, Urfi, and Raqesh Bapat are the nominated contestants while two more will join them by the end of Friday's episode. So, are you excited to see the Tashan between Urfi and Zeeshan in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss OTT? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.