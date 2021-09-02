Bigg Boss OTT: 'Ekdum bindass,' Nia Sharma gets love from netizens for lifting up the spirits of the show — read tweets

Nia Sharma's first day inside the Bigg Boss OTT house has impressed fans. For once, there has been no unnecessary fights or crying sessions inside the house. She has been talking to everyone. Nia Sharma befriended Divya Agarwal and told Raqesh Bapat to overcome his shyness. She also complimented Pratik Sehajpal on his hot body. People are loving how witty Nia Sharma is with her one-liners. This was the x-factor that the show was sorely lacking. The other good thing is that Milind Gaba has slowly started opening his game. Of course, the triangle of Akshara Singh-Pratik Sehajpal-Neha Bhasin is getting immense attention. Here is how a look at how much people are loving Nia Sharma inside the show... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli to enter the house again? – here’s what we know

She has brought a refreshing change to the show! She got them loosened up and brought out a different side of all the housemates. Her contagious energy has literally given them a boost!@Theniasharma @karanjohar @ColorsTV @VootSelect #BBOTT #NiaSharma #NiaSharmainBBOTT #DoGhoont — sanemsi ツ (@karee_nia) September 2, 2021

I think my gurl has changed the Atmosphere of house... Their was no fight in 24/7 ... Raat ko bhi Entertain rakhaa... Maanooo yaaa na manooo she is Kind hearted and positive person... And I love her to death....#NiaSharma #NiaSharmainBBOTT — Ⓢⓐⓝⓙⓤ (@I_stan_queeNIA) September 2, 2021

Nia Sharma is Trending with 18.1K tweets in Bangladesh Now??...

It's call Nia Sharma Vibe???? BOSS LADY NIA SHARMA #NiaSharma #NiaSharmainBBOTT #BossLadyNiaSharmaOfBBOTT #MaNIAcs pic.twitter.com/hgxaLvlX0L — Nia Sharma Fandom (@Nia_sharma_fp) September 2, 2021

I swear I have never loved any celebrity than @Theniasharma. she have a pure heart. She is purely magical in this world. No one in this entire world is like her. I don't know why but I too get emotionally attached with her!! NIA SHARMA IN BBOTT#NiaSharma #BiggBossOTT pic.twitter.com/6q9XKS7Nrf — NIA SHARMA FC (@niasharmafc_iG) September 1, 2021

Nia Sharma is known for her TV shows and web series like Twisted. Jamai Raja made her a household name in India and abroad. The whole fraternity is excited to see Nia on the show!