An ugly war of words erupted between the former connections and Millind Gaba when Bigg Boss asked the housemates to decide who will be punished for breaking the house rules. While housemates were levelling accusations against each other, Millind went on to reveal that he felt uncomfortable when Neha had told her that she weren't wearing any undergarments in the bedroom area. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT, Day 20, August 20, Live Updates: Millind and Neha into ugly war of words

It all started when Millind brought up the topic of Neha charging upon him during the task coming really close to him and saying that she can feel his body. When Neha tried to explain what she meant, Millind then talked about Neha made him feel uncomfortable. Neha hit back at him saying that it was a joke and there was no need to get offended. She then went on to say that Millind also used to joke about her body parts. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Before Zeeshan Khan THESE contestants were evicted from the show for their violent behaviour

When Neha told Millind that she can't anything objectionable since even her family members are watching the show, Millind questioned her about the way she talks. Pratik Sehajpal jumped in and questioned Millind why was he quiet all this while and didn't react when he felt uncomfortable. Divya Agarwal and Moose Jattana strongly disagreed with Pratik. However, Moose said that both Neha and Millind were wrong in their own ways. Later, Neha and Moose were seen discussing about consent. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gaba calls Shamita Shetty 'chant'; Akshara Singh compares her to sister Shilpa Shetty

But it seems like viewers have already found Neha to be guilty of her actions. They started trending the hashtag 'Evict Neha Bhasin' while commenting on her behaviour in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

