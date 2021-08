The Sunday Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT has just ended and we saw Urfi Javed getting evicted from the show. While many thought it was an unfair elimination, we saw fans praising filmmaker for his hosting skills in the episode. Netizens called him a straight forward and fair host and lauded him taking the class of the housemates in the most appropriate way. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar SLAMS contestants left, right and centre; hits back at Shamita Shetty saying 'I really don't care about you if..."

Agreed.. #KaranJohar did a very fair hosting. I had no favs, i still don't have.. And whatever kjo said about #ShamitaShetty , i had the same opinion#BBOttOnVoot #bbott #BiggBossOTT https://t.co/s88NZbzeff — Anonymous Raccoon (@nan_sensical) August 15, 2021

#KaranJohar was too fantastic in #SundayKaVaar taking everyones class, but didn't like he said to #DivyaAgrawal "are u trying to break home."

This statement wasn't correct bcoz if she has to do must have done when given task or chance. #BiggBossOTT #BBOttOnVoot #BBOtt24x7 https://t.co/gF6xcCCSus — Pushpak Sunil Rane (@PushpakRane28) August 15, 2021

To be very honest , now I really like #KaranJohar as a host . He has spoken exactly the same things that we share here. He is so ' Straight forward '? Within minute he literally destroyed #DivyaAgrawal 's so called Classy attitude. She is now badly exposed . #BiggBossOTT — ??? ??? (@RiaJhaa) August 15, 2021

Totally satisfied with #karanjohar .Best option after #salmankhan .

He supported indirectly #PratikSehajpal But if had done it direct..

Wd have been more happy..

PHIR BHEE WHEN #Pratik talked he rocked & karan enjoyed .That is also admiration..❤️?#BiggBossOTT

Keep playing Boss — SANJEEV ☕ (@Forester_ever) August 15, 2021

Not bad #KaranJohar is doing a good job as a host ? but #Salmankhan is the best ?? ? @colorstv Rangu why no promotions of the real TV #Biggboss with @BeingSalmanKhan yet ? ? #BiggBossOTT — ? ???? ??❄️ (@singhh_riya) August 15, 2021

Finally fell into the trap of watching #BBOTT

But I have to say #KaranJohar is 1000 times better host than #SalmanKhan because he's unbaised & speaking true facts on point#BiggBossOTT — noora (@youworthitx) August 15, 2021

I love how #KaranJohar knows A to Z of what happened and every bit of every issue!

This is his first WKW and I love his wit and how he is showing mirrors to people! Bang on! Great choice of host @justvoot #BiggBossOTT — Dream Girl - किसी शायर की ग़ज़ल (@pria_nair) August 15, 2021

Well, looking at Karan Johar's hosting skills, we can say that fans are eagerly waiting to see the filmmaker again as the anchor of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Say what! Urfi Javed is the first one to get ELIMINATED; shocked Twitterati call the decision 'unfair' – check tweets