The latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT has just concluded and we saw Raqesh Bapat and becoming the new 'Boss Man' and 'Boss Lady' of the house. Though what grabbed the attention of the netizens were the wrong behaviour of and Shamita Shetty who targeted Moose Jattana and degraded her. Fans slam the duo and supported and asked her to 'stay strong' as they are with her. Here are some of the tweets...

Stay strong moose. These people are bullies. So called high classed celeb only knows how to bully people. Atleast pratik and nishant has a stand. Others are all useless#BiggBossOTT#moosejattana — Homelander (@Homelan29438702) August 14, 2021

These so called high classed celeb. Wow seen all their faces now.Shamita be like we are from high class give us respect.Moose we are with you.Audience have saved you because something wrong happened with you Bully gang deserves a taste of their medicine#moosejattana#BiggBossOTT — Homelander (@Homelan29438702) August 14, 2021

#BiggBossOTT #BBOttOnVoot #ShamitaShetty what do you mean by we are known faces

What's that attitude

So what if your known Don't throw attitude

What if #MooseJattana would have said in reverse yes we know these days for what you are famous

Where will you keep your face — ❤HONEST GIRL❤ (@BiggBossAddict) August 14, 2021

#MooseJattana hasn't even done anything to deserve this, they will play the age card just to bog her down and expect respect after saying all the bullshit crap to her

love you moose keep shining#BiggBossOTT — We talk about everything here (@Wholesome__Shit) August 14, 2021

Idiots,stupids bas age badne se kuch nahi hoga dhimaag bhi hona chahiye.judge karne se pehle dono sides sunna chahiye. Cheap people,bully gang boycotted her, threw her luggage,parents photos outside,abusing her.they expect respect from her.

STAY STRONG#BIGGBOSSOTT#MooseJattana — Kavya (@Kavya90431772) August 14, 2021

#NehaBhasin called her a bitch, she said "fuck you moose", she said "i wish something mean happens to you", this is NEHA BHASIN on the other hand #MooseJattana did not even say anything mean

That is why she is the queen#BiggBossOTT — We talk about everything here (@Wholesome__Shit) August 14, 2021

Well, we hope brings out this topic and takes Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin's class in tomorrow's episode of Sunday Ka Vaar.