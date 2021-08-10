Bigg Boss OTT: Fans expose Pratik Sehajpal-Divya Agarwal's fake fight; share screenshots of 'mutual admiration' on social media

Bigg Boss OTT is seeing a lot of drama courtesy Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal. The two seem to be fighting at the drop of a hat. Yesterday, they gave us the first big fight of the season over kitchen duties. Pratik Sehajpal also dragged in her boyfriend, Varun Sood and called her fake. She also lashed out at him. Later, it can be seen that Divya Agarwal is trying to gang up against Pratik on the show. Fans have found this very weird. It is highly unlikely to see such huge fights happening within a day. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Is Raqesh Bapat open to relationships inside the house? The Maryada Lekin Kab Tak actor answers [Exclusive]

It is a known fact that they know one another since Splitsvilla days. In fact, Pratik says Divya is like his sister. Fans feel this is a fake fight just to get ahead in the game. A fan also shared screenshots of how they are good friends on social media. Pratik also wished Varun Sood for his journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Just check out these...

People are already feeling fed up of the fights. They feel the two should concentrate on entertainment. Fans are saying that Pratik and Varun's families also know one another and are pally on social media. Just check out some of the tweets.

It's not even a week, #DivyaAgarwal and #PratikSehajpal have already started fighting on their Past relationships and personal lives

At least aage ke liye kuch Content bacha ke rakho ? — ?????? (@Astonish_Atharv) August 10, 2021

After Watched Lil beat #BBOTT #DivyaAgarwal & #PratikSehajpal doing fake fighting over the top dudes its 1st week pele har kisi ko janne ke kosis karo the do some dramas itne jaldi ye sab fake lagta he @BiggBoss_Tak @BiggBoss24x7 @real_khabri_1 — Bhavesh.m (@bhaveshm17) August 10, 2021

What do you feel about this. Now, is it looking evident that they are just trying to get footage by doing this?