After took everyone's class on Weekend Ka Vaar, it was time for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to interact with the housemates on the Monday episode. So when SidNaaz went inside the house, they not only lighten up the contestants but also made them understood each other better.

In one of the tasks given by SidNaaz, and Divya Agarwal were pitted against each other wherein other contestants were given the chance to declare who is a person with a black heart by pouring a glass of black water into their heart-shaped containers.

While Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh Bapat, Akshara Singh, Millind Gaba and filled Divya's heart-shaped container with black water, Neha was targetted by Moose Jattana, Ridhima Pandit and Zeeshan Khan. According to the majority of the housemates, it was Divya who turned out to be the black-hearted person.

After the task, they also started discussing about how Karan Johar reprimanded Divya for her shocking comments against the housemates. While Akshara slammed Divya for feeling herself superior than her, others decided not to trust her anymore of what she says or does.

However, fans have poured in support Divya after everything that happened over the weekend and Monday's episode. They felt that Divya is being targetter because she is a strong contestant in the house. On the other hand, people felt that Neha Bhasin is trying to break housemates emotionally after she took Ridhima, Zeeshan and Millind's actions personally. Neha was even seen telling them not to diplomatic with her and say exactly what they feel about her on the face.

Take a look.

Every year this happens they target a strong (divya) contestant. I can't understand why pratik neha ko sorry sorry bole ja raha hai. Aur neha usse bhaav bhi nahi de rahi hai she is insulting him so bad. Yaar #NehaBhasin inti hypocrite hai I never thought. — Goodvibesonly (@Goodvib82749625) August 16, 2021

Why is neha acting like a victim if nishant and moose are targeted twice? Such a drama queen she is !Remove her please!!!!! FEARLESS DIVYA#DivyaAgarwal#WeStandByDivya — ADITI (@aditi7506) August 16, 2021

Divya agar shamita neha se baat kare to wo bitching nahi hai par agar mai kisi se bas apni story bata rahi thi to wo bitching ho gaya? ? ek dum sahi pakde hai #BiggBossOTT — Zandubaam (@ravibans) August 16, 2021

Just see the difference between current action of neha and compare to divya . Okey @karanjohar please can you open eyes and say who is the voice of reason now ? Sick. Please screen time koi aur lelo koi bhi lelo par inse lelo . Its irritating now. #DivyaAgarwal #DivyaIsTheOTTBoss — Sherni Divya ? (@SherniDivya) August 16, 2021

Karan asked Neha, kya aapko lagta hai what Shamita did was bitching!

Why wasn't Raqesh asked the same thing, divya is right, koi duudh ka dhula nahi hai!#BBOtt #BiggBossOtt #DivyaAgarwal #ShamitaShetty — ZA (@silver_mists) August 16, 2021

All Neha is doing is playing victim card since starting and manipulating every person against whoever she doesn’t like

Hypocrisy

FEARLESS DIVYA #DivyaAgarwal https://t.co/p4EcuzczJI — Aashi Gupta (@AashiGpt) August 16, 2021

This is so wrong to say about a women who is on her periods

Cheapster Neha

FEARLESS DIVYA #DivyaAgarwal https://t.co/WUAAHFv5kK — Aashi Gupta (@AashiGpt) August 16, 2021

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT.