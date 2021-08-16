After Karan Johar took everyone's class on Weekend Ka Vaar, it was time for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to interact with the housemates on the Monday episode. So when SidNaaz went inside the house, they not only lighten up the contestants but also made them understood each other better. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal declares herself as the winner; calls the show scripted – watch videos
In one of the tasks given by SidNaaz, Neha Bhasin and Divya Agarwal were pitted against each other wherein other contestants were given the chance to declare who is a person with a black heart by pouring a glass of black water into their heart-shaped containers.
While Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh Bapat, Akshara Singh, Millind Gaba and Shamita Shetty filled Divya's heart-shaped container with black water, Neha was targetted by Moose Jattana, Ridhima Pandit and Zeeshan Khan. According to the majority of the housemates, it was Divya who turned out to be the black-hearted person.
After the task, they also started discussing about how Karan Johar reprimanded Divya for her shocking comments against the housemates. While Akshara slammed Divya for feeling herself superior than her, others decided not to trust her anymore of what she says or does.
However, fans have poured in support Divya after everything that happened over the weekend and Monday's episode. They felt that Divya is being targetter because she is a strong contestant in the house. On the other hand, people felt that Neha Bhasin is trying to break housemates emotionally after she took Ridhima, Zeeshan and Millind's actions personally. Neha was even seen telling them not to diplomatic with her and say exactly what they feel about her on the face.
