Bigg Boss OTT: Fans give thumbs up to Pratik Sehajpal for his antics; call him a 'content generator'

After the grand premiere, the first episode of Bigg Boss OTT just concluded and as expected it was quite over the top and justified its title. While we saw all the contestants giving their best to grab our attention, it was Pratik Sehajpal, who got the support from the fans on social media for his antics in the latest episode. Right from his spat with Divya Agarwal to his amazing performance in the live night, fans lauded him and called him a 'content generator'. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal gets 'inspired' by Rashami Desai; warns Pratik Sehajpal that she'll throw hot tea on him; is Sidharth Shukla watching?
In fact, in tomorrow's episode as well we might see some arguments between Divya and Pratik. So, what are your thoughts on the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT LIVE UPDATES: Akshara Singh slams Muskan Jattana for going below the belt
