Bigg Boss OTT: Fans give thumbs up to Pratik Sehajpal for his antics; call him a 'content generator'

After the grand premiere, the first episode of Bigg Boss OTT just concluded and as expected it was quite over the top and justified its title. While we saw all the contestants giving their best to grab our attention, it was Pratik Sehajpal, who got the support from the fans on social media for his antics in the latest episode. Right from his spat with Divya Agarwal to his amazing performance in the live night, fans lauded him and called him a 'content generator'. Here are some of the tweets...

Arrogance means he is best.. Baaki saare gadhe hai.. He never said that. He just have an opinion on every given situation #pratiksehajpal #BiggBossOTT — Boombaam Addicted (@indranil8598) August 9, 2021

Why are the housemates so scared to speak against Divya or Shamita. No personality in anyone. If it was any other girl in place of Akshara, would’ve ripped Divya apart for that unfair sanchalan. #PratikSehajpal #BiggBossOTT — Snap...★ (@prettyychaotic) August 9, 2021

Everyone thought #PratikSehajpal is here to play solo, but today he showed real friendship while he was talking on behalf of #moosejattana. He was defending her against everyone else?#BiggBossOTT — RAW TITAN™ (@RawTitan) August 9, 2021

Today i Found #PratikSehajpal better. And Kal jese woh stage pe tha usse kayi zyada better version laga. And He is coming out as Good Contestant of Bigg Boss#PratikFam #PratikIsTheOTTBoss Till now He is one of strong and aaj he was one of most shows contestant#BiggBossOTT — ⭐?ˢʰᵃʸᵃʳTeddy Bear (Niks)?⭐ (@_imniks_) August 9, 2021

*Aap Tension Mat Lo Aapke Kapde Mil Jaayenge* ~ Pratik Said This To #AksharaSingh Behind This Tough Look, #PratikSehajpal's Such Kind Act Was Actually Nice And Appreciated. ?Retweet -If You Love Him #PratikFam#BiggbossOTT #BBOTT — PRATIK Fan Club (@Abhis212) August 9, 2021

This #Divyaagarwal thinks she is a star. Khud #priyanksharma ke naam pe footage leke popular huyi. Aur pratik ko bolta hai usse aur varun se jhagda karke woh famous hua hai...Lol.. #PratikSehajpal #BBOTT #BiggBossOttonVoot #BiggbossOTT — Boombaam Addicted (@indranil8598) August 9, 2021

#BiggBossOTT #PratikSehajpal Finalist zaroor hoga and #BiggBoss15 ka contestant hoga .. #divyaagrawal Fazool mai lar rh hai.. Hr kisi anchoring ka moqa milna chye — Azaz Ahmed (@AzazAhmed1996) August 9, 2021

In fact, in tomorrow's episode as well we might see some arguments between Divya and Pratik.