It's not even been a week on Bigg Boss OTT and 5 of its 13 contestants have already been nominated for the season's first ever elimination. While Urfi Javed was pushed into the danger zone, other contestants , Raqesh Bapat, Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhat have joined her in the list of nominated ones.

Bigg Boss had given a chance to allow the contestants to ditch their connection by choosing Divya Agarwal, who was nominated for elimination even before entered the BB OTT house. Zeeshan Khan betrayed Urfi and chose Divya as his new connection. Hence, Urfi got nominated.

Later, during the nomination special task, contestants were asked to colour their hair to save their connections. While Shamita got her hair coloured in yellow to save Raqesh, Milind Gaba painted his hair red for . However, Boss Man Pratik Sehajpal felt that Shamita's hair colour wasn't visible enough. Hence, he pushed them into nomination.

Adding a new twist to the nomination process, Bigg Boss allowed the audience to cast their vote to nominate two more contestants of their choice. The ones who got the maximum votes against them were Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhat.

It remains to be seen who will get eliminated among the nominated contestants during the weekend episodes with .

Meanwhile, conflicts continue to arise in the Bigg Boss OTT house between the contestants. This time, Shamita Shetty and Akshara Singh had locked horns with each other over the food being prepared for everyone in the kitchen. Akshara was annoyed by Shamita's 'bossy' attitude and went on to address her as 'maasi' (aunt) for being as old as her mother. Both Akshara and Urfi Javed laughed over their conversation.