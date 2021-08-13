Bigg Boss OTT: Fans nominate Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhat for this week's elimination; Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat and Urfi Javed too in danger zone

While Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed was pushed into the danger zone, other contestants Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhat have joined her in the list of nominated ones.