Bigg Boss OTT is now the talk of the town. The new twists and turns in the house have left everyone shocked. Today’s episode of the show has left all Akshara Singh and Pratik Sehajpal fans surprised. Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin have ditched their respective connections Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba to form their new connection inside the house. In a new task called Game of Hearts, the female contestants were supposed to give away their hearts made of cardboard sheet to whom they feel they want to switch their connections with. If they would like to stick to their existing connection, they can continue their journey with their original partner. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin become a new connection after they ditch Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba

Pratik decided to tear Akshara's heart not once but twice. Later, Neha approached Pratik asking him to be his new connection. Pratik accepted Neha's heart and hence they have now become a new connection in the house. Later, Akshara approached Milind to be her new connection. This came as a shock for Pratik and Akshara fans. Pratik's fans slammed him for doing this with Akshara and Neha's fans too slammed her for ditching Milind Gaba. However, Akshara and Milind's fans have taken this as a positive thing. They are happy with this new connection. Fans feel Neha did not let Milind speak up and hence now with Akshara he will get to play his game. They are looking forward to see this jodi rocking. Take a look at tweets here: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Suyyash Rai terms Karan Johar a 'LOSER' for schooling Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan Khan

#MilindGaba has lots of potential. Because of Neha his opinion was oppressed so he never shine before. Now Akshara will ensure his space and both will have great companionship!! — ???????______ (@atythi) August 23, 2021

Aside from Akshara and Pratik I want to talk about Milind Gaba, what pure soul after all the allegations by that toxic bajra, he still wanted to make the connection with her, he deserved a hug, and I'm glad akshara hugged him #AksharaSingh #MilindGaba #BBOTT — Vaishnavi Manisha Pawar (@Vaishnaaveeee) August 23, 2021

New Connection #AksharaSingh & #MilindGaba .

Happy for Milind ..finally he is free from that mean and Rude partner..

Hope Milind will play good from here onwards..#BBOTT #BiggBossOTT pic.twitter.com/GfVLX98E1l — ✿ ⟦ ?️ ⟧ ✿ (@ohnadaanparinde) August 23, 2021

Honestly, #MilindGaba and #AksharaSingh should give it hard to the show, it’s high time and a twisting opportunityfor them to buckle up , plus their bond looks super charming as well . #BiggBossOTT #BBOTT #BiggBoss15OTT — Eye.res (@eye_talkss) August 23, 2021

Also I was a PrakShara shipper , but now I'm confused ?

Also loved the way Akshara said to Milind "Ab mein rahoongi iske Sath"✨

Also let me say that Akshara Singh is a sweet person.#AksharaSingh #MilindGaba — SugaryXSweet? (@Justano86384394) August 23, 2021

I m so so happy Finally #Milindgaba

Gets #Akshara has partner Finally ♥️♥️ Where are #Prakshara fans ???? https://t.co/vYE3t9krLR — jeenigirl (@jeenigirl56) August 23, 2021