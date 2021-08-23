Bigg Boss OTT: Fans of Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba express happiness as they become a new connection – read tweets
Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba have become the new connection inside the Bigg Boss OTT house after their former connections Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin ditched them.
