and Raqesh Bapat's connection in Bigg Boss OTT is grabbing a lot of attention. Their cute chemistry is being loved by all. They have been hailed as the strongest connection in the house and it is pretty visible that they indeed share a good bond. Recently, Shamita Shetty made a big sacrifice for Raqesh. She tore the letter sent by her family members in order to save Raqesh from the nominations. Fans are highly touched by this and are rooting for 'ShaRa'. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik or Asim Riaz – who do you want to see as a connection/guest inside the house? Vote now

THEY ARE THE MOST STRONGEST PRECIOUS AND PUREST BOND IN THE HOUSE♥️?#ShaRa pic.twitter.com/vruq0za4bP — ????????. (@patilbhavisha) August 30, 2021

They read the letter together. Post that R said he was fine to be nominated, S said she wants him to be here and then he goes - “I can’t be here without you!”?❤️ #ShamitaShetty #RaqeshBapat #ShaRa pic.twitter.com/QJyf3wHJwC — ₹& ? (@riiddzzyyy) August 30, 2021

The most lovely bond in #BBOTT is of #ShamitaShetty and #RaqeshBapat Their feelings developed organically.......Slowly

The way they are ready to do things for each other is love

The sacrifice Shamita made yesterday only brought them closer My loveliest #ShaRa ❤️#BiggBossOTT pic.twitter.com/oHwAH6l97M — ???? ❥♡ (@BawliChorri) August 31, 2021

