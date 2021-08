In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, once again a heated argument between Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal turned out to be the biggest highlight. Though this time, Divya crossed the line by abusing Pratik during their spat and even calling him a 'f**king a**hole'. This action of her again didn't go down well with the netizens as they slammed her on social media. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty fights tooth and claw with Pratik Sehajpal; says, 'I will do the f**k I want' — watch video

Oh what I’ve observed thus far, #ShamitaShetty & #DivyaAgarwal think VERY HIGHLY of themselves Shamita, madam puri zindagi mein sharaara sharaara k siva kya kia h?

Kis baat ka attitude? Divya acting like bas yehi bb season ki responsibility leke baithi h#BBOTT#BiggBossOTT — OoooThey (@Control_Udayy) August 10, 2021

The girl can call him s$$h•l€

But when #PratikSehejpal abuses Varun, she gets offended and start behaving as if he did a crime. The girl should be thankful that he didn’t abuse her but her guy. #BiggBossOTT — ?‍♀️ (@itsUnnamedGirl) August 10, 2021

#DivyaAgarwal is just disgusting. Abusing Someone again and again just Bcz you're a girl is new low. I'm damn sure she'll play women card in near future.#BiggBossOTT #BBOTT — ・ (@BadasssPiyush) August 10, 2021

#DivyaAgarwal is more irritating than #Pratiksehjpal . Audience are not dumb yar we know what are you doing there. Don't know why so quickly people are taking sides of these two. #BiggBossOTT #BBOTT #BiggBoss15 — ??? ??? (@RiaJhaa) August 10, 2021

#DivyaAgarwal again fighting with #PratikSehajpal This girl picks every lame reason to fight with Pratik. Here’s another one.

Pratik asked her to take the duty to clean vessels and she gets triggered. #BiggBossOTT — ?‍♀️ (@itsUnnamedGirl) August 10, 2021

#DivyaAgarwal Showed her real side that she cheaters & can go any level to take revenge But still #PratikSehajpal was Kind towards her

This has my heart ❤ Loving the Way #PratikSehajpal is playing initially

Masss hai ye banda bhaut age jayega?#BiggBossOTT #Biggboss15 — ?????? (@tushartyagidiv) August 10, 2021

#BiggBossOTT #DivyaAgarwal Dis wrong decision .. #PratikSehajpal Was right.. But #PratikSehajpal is the leader of the house.. He is genuine.. All housmates are targetting him.. We With Pratik #BBOTT — Azaz Ahmed (@AzazAhmed1996) August 10, 2021

#PratikSehajpal is easily getting reactions he wants with just one action of his. It literally looks like one vs rest of the house. And #DivyaAgarwal is unnecessarily giving gaalis which shows her in poor light especially coz abuses aren't muted in OTT. #BiggBossOTT — A ?? (@BiggBossTw) August 10, 2021

Well, we hope we will soon see a normal conversation between Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal in the upcoming episodes.