Bigg Boss OTT: Fans SLAM Shamita Shetty for arguing with Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh during the task
During the task of nomination, we saw Shamita Shetty arguing with new captains Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh for saving Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal in the task. Well, this action of Shamita has not went well with the netizens and they slammed the actress for not even making an effort during the task and engaging in war of words with the 'Boss Lady' and 'Boss Man'. Here are some of the tweets...