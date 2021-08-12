Bigg Boss OTT: Fans SLAM Shamita Shetty for arguing with Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh during the task

The latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT has just concluded and we saw a huge turnaround as Zeeshan broke his connection with Urfi Javed and made Divya Agarwal as his connnection. During the task of nomination, we saw Shamita Shetty arguing with new captains Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh for saving Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal in the task. Well, this action of Shamita has not went well with the netizens and they slammed the actress for not even making an effort during the task and engaging in war of words with the 'Boss Lady' and 'Boss Man'. Here are some of the tweets...

??? beta #ShamitaShetty fzool mai nhi bolti jb zrort hoti hai us wqt hi bolti hai

Or ye achi baat hai

Or sb sy byhtr janti hai game ko#BiggBossOTT — Shamita Shetty Fc (@MisbahF8) August 12, 2021

#BiggBossOTT #BBOttOnVoot #AksharaSingh has become quiet suddenly

As sanchalak she is not even saying whether its right or wrong what #ShamitaShetty accusing — ❤HONEST GIRL❤ (@BiggBossAddict) August 12, 2021

Dint expected of #RaqeshBapat to call #AksharaSingh du_ba$$ R u serious.. Y crib n scream when u dont have to make efforts. Even #ShamitaShetty dint stopped him. Wat n0nsense#BiggBossOTT #BBOTT — Chetana?No Diplomacy (@Chetana_CND) August 12, 2021

#ShamitaShetty's argument was baseless 1st task- everyone colored, short hairs gets better coverage 2nd task- only #ZeeshanKhan decided to do the task, others straight away said no to do it Obviously #PratikSehajpal #AksharaSingh will take decision in zee's favor#BiggBossOTT — Chetana?No Diplomacy (@Chetana_CND) August 12, 2021

God noes what problem people have with #shamitashetty seriously she hasnt done anything to deserve this amount of criticism .... matlab ek hafta bhi nahi hua hain aur log isspe chad rahe hain ...

Honest opinion#BiggBossOTT — Deep.. ? (@deeprehal10) August 12, 2021

#ShamitaShetty is such a waste. Doesn't do task and doesn't allow others also to do task. It's true she is bossing #DivyaAgarwal. And it's Shamita who is playing game with divya. #BiggBossOTT — Engr. Aditya (@biggboss_critic) August 12, 2021

Aap ko kya tqleef hai #ShamitaShetty Nikaal rhi hai kya galiya????? Sb cheezo ka blam us py hi daal diya kro or koi kaam nhi hai #BiggBossOTT — Shamita Shetty Fc (@MisbahF8) August 12, 2021

Don't know why but I feel #ShamitaShetty is way fussy. She is all about herself. People are dumb to consider her as friend. She can't be friend to anyone. #BiggBossOTT — Engr. Aditya (@biggboss_critic) August 12, 2021

As Shamita and Raqesh has nominated themselves for the nomination, it will be interesting to see how the actress behaves in tomorrow's episode.