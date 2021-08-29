It was Day 21 and Weekend Ka Vaar with at the same time in the Bigg Boss OTT house. But unfortunately, there was nothing much for Divya Agarwal to do on the show as all the tasks and fun games were played between the connections namely Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat-Moose Jattana, Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh-Millind Gaba. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty can't stop blushing as Raqesh Bapat gives her a foot massage and paints a tattoo on her neck

When Bigg Boss announced a fun task for connections to pamper, cook and go on a dinner date, Divya tried to have fun in her own way by moderating the entire task. She was even seen dancing alone in the garden area when everybody else was seen matching steps with their respective partners. Also Read - From Neha Bhasin to Hina Khan: 9 bikini babes of Bigg Boss who raised the mercury level inside the house

Later, when Karan Johar played some fun games of observation with connections, Divya was the only one who was least interacted with. Divya clearly looked demotivated, tired and all alone. But thanks to , who knows Divya from her Splitsvilla journey, sprinkled some silver stars upon her to fade the mysterious dark cloud away hovering over her head. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Host Salman Khan is back, but searches for the BB house in the jungle – watch video

Divya looked equally excited to see Sunny on the show. Sunny shared some warmth with her words and motivated her by saying that she is being loved outside and everybody including her family or friends or fans are proud of her. Fans resonated Sunny's words and expressed their feelings on Twitter.

Sunny Leone motivated #DivyaAgarwal that she is being liked outside very much and her family is also loving the way she is playing.

I think that is the motivation she needed❤ — Divya (@DIVYA__AGGARWAL) August 29, 2021

Akshara said that Divya genuinely stood by her in bad times & she considered her efforts v.honest and pure. She want their bonding to be more good in the future. #DivyaAgarwal #BiggBossOTT — Aysha Habib || #SubhanAllahOn3rdSept ? (@ayshahabib11) August 29, 2021

Sunny to Divya : Everybody is very proud of you outside, even your family is very proud of you Thank you sunny ?❤#DivyaAgarwal #SunnyLeone #BiggbossOTT — JUGNOO (Divya Army) (@_Alien21__) August 29, 2021

Already cancelled the subscription, only watching until #DivyaAgarwal wins the show. You guys are a big joke and scam. This is not what we subscribed for. Only rooting for #DivyaAgarwal@VootSelect @justvoot @EndemolShineIND — Adu L (@adu_l5) August 29, 2021

I feel Sunny Leone is a true #DivyaAgarwal Fan....The questions she is asking the contestants who are against the #DivyaAgarwal was sooo apt!!!...The same question we wanted to ask them...

ACE IT LIKE DIVYA — Aditi raj (@Aditira20449840) August 29, 2021

Loved Sunny Leone....She praised our girl #DivyaAgarwal... First time I feel she would have got homely feeling by seeing Sunny...

ACE IT LIKE DIVYA — Aditi raj (@Aditira20449840) August 29, 2021

Sunny : Everyone is so proud of you Divya , Your family is also so proud of You. They sent lots of love for You Thankyou @SunnyLeone

❤️#DivyaAgrawal #BigBossOTT — Divya Ki Army ? (@DivyaKiDiwaani_) August 29, 2021

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT.