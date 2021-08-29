It was Day 21 and Weekend Ka Vaar with Karan Johar at the same time in the Bigg Boss OTT house. But unfortunately, there was nothing much for Divya Agarwal to do on the show as all the tasks and fun games were played between the connections namely Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat-Moose Jattana, Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh-Millind Gaba. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty can't stop blushing as Raqesh Bapat gives her a foot massage and paints a tattoo on her neck
When Bigg Boss announced a fun task for connections to pamper, cook and go on a dinner date, Divya tried to have fun in her own way by moderating the entire task. She was even seen dancing alone in the garden area when everybody else was seen matching steps with their respective partners. Also Read - From Neha Bhasin to Hina Khan: 9 bikini babes of Bigg Boss who raised the mercury level inside the house
Later, when Karan Johar played some fun games of observation with connections, Divya was the only one who was least interacted with. Divya clearly looked demotivated, tired and all alone. But thanks to Sunny Leone, who knows Divya from her Splitsvilla journey, sprinkled some silver stars upon her to fade the mysterious dark cloud away hovering over her head. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Host Salman Khan is back, but searches for the BB house in the jungle – watch video
Divya looked equally excited to see Sunny on the show. Sunny shared some warmth with her words and motivated her by saying that she is being loved outside and everybody including her family or friends or fans are proud of her. Fans resonated Sunny's words and expressed their feelings on Twitter.
Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.