Bigg Boss OTT: From dating Pavitra Punia to being a huge Salman Khan fan, 5 things you should know about contestant Pratik Sehajpal

Fans are in for a double treat this time around as there will be a Bigg Boss OTT before Bigg Boss 15. The OTT version is about to commence on August 8 and will be hosted by . The list of contestants is out and one of them is Pratik Sehajpal. From dating to being a huge fan of , here are 5 things you must know about him.

Pavitra Punia’s ex



He was in a relationship with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia but they decided to part ways. On the show, Pavitra had called him very 'aggressive'. After that taking to Instagram stories, he had written, "With respect to all the articles circulating about me stating that 'I'm very aggressive' or 'I've been thrown out of someone's house', read the articles properly and watch the video completely to understand better. I know what kind of a person I am. If I'm punching the wall (which is a non living object) that's my way of taking my frustration out because I've been resorting to this method since my childhood. And about living-in with someone, let me be clear I was never in any live-in relationship. Watch the video and listen to the video carefully and read the articles with your eyes f**king open."

Was almost a part of Bigg Boss 14

According to reports, he was all set to enter Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant but things didn't work out in the end.

Was a part of Bebaakee

Pratik was 's web series Bebaakee along with , Karan Jitwani, and Shiv Jyoti Rajput.

Fitness freak



Pratik was always very dedicated towards fitness and body building. He has won many power lifting and weight training competitions.

Salman Khan fan

The actor is a huge fan of Salman and maybe that’s the reason why he is into fitness.

Studied law

The actor studied law from Amity law school in Noida.

So, are you excited to watch him on the show? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.