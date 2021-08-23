Bigg Boss OTT is gradually garnering everyone's attention. The celebrity contestants are doing it all to capture as much as footage as possible. Fights, drama, tasks and shedding tears - they are doing it all. Plus, the Sunday Ka Vaar with is turning out to be pretty interesting. In yesterday's episode of Sunday Ka Vaar with Karan Johar, the host once again picked on Divya Agarwal and scolded her for her actions. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty gets emotional as she receives a sweet surprise from sister Shilpa Shetty; here's what she said

In one of the arguments, Divya Agarwal had stated that neither nor Karan Johar can influence her views. This was to state that if she is friends with someone and has an argument, she would like to sort it out among themselves and not get influenced by others. Over this, Karan Johar stated that he is a fair player and is not related to any contestant. He also stated that if she cannot respect him, she should stop talking his name. KJo did not seem to be any mood to listen to her and even slammed her for the tone she used to talk to him. He also reminded her that he is the 'host' of the show and she is a 'contestant'. Also Read - Trending OTT News: Rakhi Sawant announces her entry into Bigg Boss OTT, Karan Johar opens up on playing cupid and more

Divya Agarwal, on her part, tried to justify and say that after the previous Sunday Ka Vaar, all the contestants boycotted her and that not everything KJo said was true. Over this, Karan stated that he said what he felt and if Akshara Singh misunderstood it, it wasn't his problem. Quite a few fans of Divya Agarwal came out in support of her post this altercation. Many stated that Divya Agarwal is a strong girl. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty cries inconsolably during a task as she tells her partner Raqesh Bapat there's a 'class divide' in the show – watch video