Bigg Boss OTT: 'Gas kyun pakad ke baitha hai,' Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal's first kitchen fight of the season is NASTY - watch video

Bigg Boss is known for its kitchen fights, and Bigg Boss OTT is no different. The first big kitchen fight of the season has happened between Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal. It seems Pratik Sehajpal is cooking his own food. While Divya Agarwal is okay with him cooking his own stuff she does not want him to use up extra ration. As we know, food is rationed inside the Bigg Boss house whether it is OTT or TV. Urfi Javed tells Divya to tell Pratik to cook for the whole house and he refuses to do so. Divya Agarwal tells Pratik to leave the gas station as others want to cook as well.

The fight has been a nasty one. Both of them will end up using words like anpadh (illiterate), fake and crack for one another. Pratik Sehajpal also calls Divya Agarwal fake. When she says that he is anpadh, he will hit back saying that he has done his studies in law. Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh will try to intervene and make them see sense. It is obvious that Divya Agarwal is seething here.

The show has contestants like Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Karan Nath, Neha Bhasin, Riddhima Pandit, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Milind Gaba and others. The OTT version will be hosted by Zeeshan Khan. As per the latest, the girls have to make connections with the boys to get their personal items.