Bigg Boss OTT has seen a major fight between Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal on day one. It all started in the kitchen but things got worse after Pratik Sehajpal dragged in Divya Agarwal's boyfriend Varun Sood. He called him an asshole. This resulted in the war of words getting bitter. From crack head to fake, a number of words were used. Akshara Singh also started crying seeing the mess. This was not it. Divya Agarwal also did unfair sanchalan and eliminated Pratik Sehajpal from the task. Now, Gauahar Khan has tweeted that she already sees a control freak in the house. We do not know if she is referring to Divya Agarwal or Pratik Sehajpal. Check out the tweet...

Anyone spotted a crazy control freak ???? #FirstEpisode #BB15OTT — Gauahar Khan/ Zubina (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 9, 2021

Ohh yes its divya agarwal i dont know why she has to control everybody its not a scripted show like splitsvilla big boss is a reality show people need to be real not organised and whatever she was saying to people who actually made it more fun. ? — Anjali Singh (@AnjaliSingh2506) August 9, 2021

#PratikSehajpal is the next #AsimRiaz of this #ottbigboss ...?..he is just outstanding...on the show...and #DivyaAgarwal stop the dirty game against #PratikSehajpal manipulating everyones mind against him. — Kausar mithwani (@KausarMithwani) August 9, 2021

#DivyaAgarwal and #Shamitashetty.... They want to control everyone bt #PratikSehjpal giving back to both of them. — The truth (@_Rohit0108) August 10, 2021

Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehhajpal were contestants on Splitsvilla. There, they had a brother-sister kind of equation. Many are wondering if the fights are pre-planned or not. Let us see how things go on from here...