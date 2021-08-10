Bigg Boss OTT: 'God Bless Him,' Pavitra Punia REACTS on her ex Pratik Sehajpal referring to their relationship as toxic

Bigg Boss OTT is making news and the contestant who is emerging as frontrunner is Pratik Sehajpal. He looks like a content machine. As we know, they were dating for close to six months. Pavitra Punia had spoken about the relationship on Bigg Boss 14. Sehajpal said that his relationship with her was an aggressive and toxic one. He also said that he was happy that she had moved on with Eijaz Khan. Pratik said he did willing give her hand to him for marriage. He said she was Eijaz Khan's 'Sampatti' from now on. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed opens up on working with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai [Exclusive]

Reacting on this, Pavitra Punia told ETimes, "I don't want to comment on this. God bless him. People who don't exist in my life, I don't talk about them." The Baalveer actress said that she will start following Bigg Boss when it comes on TV. She said she was happy to be on it last year. The actress said, "I haven't seen yesterday's episode yet. But I think I will watch BB when it is telecast on TV and that too if I get the time. My brother is a big fan of the show, he watches it. I am glad that I was part of the show in the last season."

Pratik Sehajpal is making a lot of noise on the show. We have seen his dirty fight with Divya Agarwal where he called her boyfriend, Varun Sood an asshole. It led to a war of words. Pavitra Punia was seeing Pratik after she split with Paras Chhabra. The actress' former husband Sumit Maheshwari spoke about how she was allegedly dating Chhabra while being married to him.